South Boulder Road Improvements Project Online Public Meeting July 16

Key Points:

Virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 16 to share designs for improving South Boulder Road between Cherryvale Road and Manhattan Drive including a roundabout and a larger underpass

Staff will give a presentation then attendees can ask questions

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Public Works will host a public meeting to share preliminary designs for roadway and multimodal improvements on South Boulder Road from Manhattan Drive to Cherryvale Road. Attendees will be able to ask questions after a presentation by the project team.

South Boulder Road Improvements Project

Virtual Public Meeting to Share Preliminary Designs

7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Register for the meeting on the project webpage - www.BoCo.org/SBR

Event registration is required to receive a link to the meeting.

The goal of the project is to improve safety for all modes of transportation and resurface South Boulder Road between Manhattan Drive and Cherryvale Road. Proposed improvements include:

A roundabout at South Boulder Road and Cherryvale Road

Underpass improvements for the City of Boulder’s South Boulder Creek Trail

A pedestrian-activated crosswalk at 55th Street and South Boulder Road

An asphalt roadway surface from Manhattan Drive to Cherryvale Road

This project is in the preliminary design phase. A construction timeline has not been established and will be contingent on funding availability.

For more information on the project, visit www.BoCo.org/SBR or contact David Thompson, project manager for Boulder County Public Works, dfthompson@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.