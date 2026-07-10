Notice of Sale of Property and Request for Bids

Please visit the website for more information, terms and conditions of sale, and to register as a bidder.

All property is sold “as-is” and “where-is” without the county providing any warranties, representations, or assurances, expressed or implied, and without limitation due to enumeration, as to the condition, status, encumbrances, liens, restrictions, boundaries/dimensions, and quality of title for property. Clark County will only accept bids at or above the minimum bid price, and reserves the right to reject any and all bids determined not to be in the best interest of the county.

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