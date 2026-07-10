Short-term lane closures expected next week on I-29 at I-94 junction in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will be replacing pavement markings on Interstate 29 where traffic merges to and from Interstate 94 beginning Monday, July 13, if weather permits.

This work will require lane closures during daytime hours on the outside lanes of I-29 where ramps to and from I-94 meet the main roadway. Ramp traffic will be moved to the side of the pavement to accommodate the work.

This project is weather dependent and expected to take less than a week. Motorists should expect slight delays.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

