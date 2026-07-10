Gov. Green Signs Legislation to Strengthen Governance and Support Conservation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS LEGISLATION TO STRENGTHEN GOVERNANCE AND SUPPORT CONSERVATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 HONOLULU –

Governor Josh Green today signed two landmark measures in back-to-back bill signing ceremonies aimed at strengthening Hawai‘i’s governance and preserving irreplaceable ecosystems.

Together, these measures reflect Hawaiʻi’s commitment to strong institutions and a sustainable future — pairing accountability in leadership with a renewed dedication to protecting our natural environment.

SB 2494: RELATING TO CORRUPTION

Bribery-related offenses investigated at the federal level may extend beyond the time limits established under state law, limiting Hawaiʻi’s ability to pursue prosecution. Under existing law, bribery offenses, which are classified as Class B felonies, must be prosecuted within three years, or within six years under certain circumstances. Senate Bill (SB) 2494, Act 225, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2026, extends the statute of limitations for bribery offenses to nine years, ensuring that corruption cases have sufficient time for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Public trust in government is essential to an effective and efficient state — and that relationship depends on accountability and transparency. Under the Green administration, several measures aimed at strengthening good government practices have been enacted. With each reform, our state government is better equipped to adapt and serve the people of Hawaiʻi.

“This legislation represents meaningful progress toward ensuring accountability across all levels of government,” said Governor Green. “When we provide our system the necessary tools to pursue justice, we reaffirm our commitment to leading with integrity.”

“Crimes should not go unpunished because of the passage of time. This bill preserves accountability in government at a moment when the public demands it,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokālole, chair of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.

“This measure strengthens Hawaiʻi’s ability to investigate and prosecute bribery while reinforcing the state’s commitment to good governance and accountability,” said Representative David Tarnas, chair of the House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs. “It streamlines cooperation with federal investigations and helps ensure cases are thoroughly investigated before charges are filed. We are grateful for the unified support behind this legislation, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and received strong testimony from advocates.”

SB 3253: RELATING TO CONSERVATION

Hawai‘i is home to an incredible variety of native species, many of which are facing extinction. Existing conservation efforts require structured fiscal and logistical support to strengthen the protection and revitalization of Hawaiʻi’s treasured native wildlife.

SB 3253, Act 226, SLH 2026, formally recognizes the Hawaiʻi Conservation Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization inspired by New Zealand’s Zealandia (Te Māra a Tāne), an internationally recognized model for ecosystem restoration through the protection of native flora and fauna. The state-recognized sanctuary will serve as a hub for endangered species protection, research, education and habitat restoration. The measure authorizes the sanctuary to operate on preserved land, engage in revenue-generating agricultural tourism, as well as to collaborate with state agencies to advance long-term conservation efforts. By strengthening support for coordinated conservation initiatives, SB 3253 helps address biodiversity loss and equips conservation professionals with additional tools to restore Hawaiʻi’s native ecosystems.

By following sanctuary models that have proven successful elsewhere, Hawaiʻi advances its position in this field while fostering local jobs and education.

“Evidence-based sanctuary models provide us the opportunity to keep Hawaiʻi’s natural heritage here in the islands,” said Governor Green. “It’s wonderful to see state and community partners work together to bring this project to life, protecting our vulnerable ecosystems for generations to come.”

“Island nations like New Zealand have proven that endangered species and endangered habitats can not only be saved, but can be made to thrive,” said Senator Chris Lee, chair of the Senate Water, Land, Culture and the Arts Committee. “Hawai‘i has more endangered species than the rest of the country put together — and establishing a network of sanctuaries safe from predators will ensure Hawai‘i can save our endangered birds and other species for future generations.”

“Protecting Hawaiʻi’s native species is a responsibility we all share and many of our unique plants and animals are at risk of extinction,” said Representative Mark J. Hashem, chair of the House Committee on Water & Land. “The Hawaiʻi Conservation Sanctuary program will help protect endangered, threatened and vulnerable species while advancing research, education and stewardship efforts to preserve the biodiversity of our state.”

“I wish to congratulate the government of Hawaiʻi on the signing of this important conservation bill,” said New Zealand Consul General to Hawaiʻi Stuart Horne. “Like Hawaiʻi, New Zealand also has its own unique population of indigenous birds that are constantly under pressure from introduced species. Modeled on Zealandia, a pioneering conservation sanctuary in the heart of our nation’s capital, I am hopeful that the establishment of a Hawaiʻi conservation sanctuary will have the same transformative impact on Hawaiʻi’s remarkable native birdlife, that Zealandia has had in our country.”

By reinforcing integrity in public institutions and investing in innovative conservation strategies, Hawaiʻi is advancing a path rooted in long-term resilience. These measures reflect the principle that good governance and environmental stewardship are most effective when supported by thoughtful policy and a strong legal framework.

The complete list of bills signed includes the following. Click the links to see full details of the bills enacted into law.

SB 2532 – RELATING TO THE CAMPAIGN SPENDING COMMISSION’S ELECTRONIC FILING SYSTEM – Act 227

SB 2247 – RELATING TO POLITICAL FUNDRAISING BY EXECUTIVE BRANCH EMPLOYEES – Act 228

SB 3076 – RELATING TO TOBACCO ENFORCEMENT – Act 229

SB 3325 – RELATING TO PUBLIC SCHOOL MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENTS – Act 230

HB 1705 – RELATING TO CHILD CUSTODY – Act 231

HB 2452 – RELATING TO STATE BONDS – Act 232

Assets – SB 2494 Relating to Corruption

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Assets – SB 3253 Relating to Conservation

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