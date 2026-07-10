NOTICE OF DETOUR: MAGNOLIA DRIVE (CR 673) - MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

The County of Cape May will perform resurfacing improvements to Magnolia Drive (CR 673), beginning on Monday, July 13 and continuing until Friday, July 17. The work will extend along Magnolia Drive between Court House South Dennis Road (CR 657) and Mechanic Street (CR 615). On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be onsite to mill the existing paving to a depth of 2 inches, followed by the installation of a leveling course and asphalt base course at isolated areas along the project length. On Wednesday, a new 2-inch-thick asphalt surface course will be installed.

To safely execute the work, one direction of travel along Magnolia Drive (northbound direction) will be detoured while the southbound direction of travel is maintained. Motorists traveling along Mechanic Street and wishing to access Magnolia Drive to head north will be directed to continue east along Mechanic Street to NJ Route 9. Drivers will then be directed north along Route 9 to Court House South Dennis Road and back to Magnolia Drive. Traffic traveling along Goshen Road and wishing to access Magnolia Drive will be directed to Mechanic Street and along the posted detour. Local businesses will remain accessible; however, businesses will need to be accessed from the southbound direction of travel along Magnolia Drive.

Local traffic will be maintained, and residents will always have access to their homes during construction. Normal traffic patterns will resume along Magnolia Drive at the end of each workday. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution when traveling through the work zone since the paving surface will not be striped until Friday. Absent the traffic striping, the centerline will temporarily be marked with stick-down reflectors.