County Health Department Partners with Head Start to Offer “One-Stop” Family Health Services

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., July 9, 2026 — Families enrolling in Head Start this summer will have easy access to several essential health and wellness services thanks to a partnership between Head Start, the Livingston-Wyoming Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, and the County Health Department’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.

The agencies will be on hand to offer lead testing and WIC services during Head Start’s annual enrollment events on July 22, August 5, and August 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KidStart, 5871 Groveland Station Road, Mount Morris, NY 14510.

Families signing up for Head Start will also have the option to enroll in the WIC program, receive eWIC cards and farmers market coupons, and obtain free health screenings. A WIC nutritionist will be offering nutrition education for WIC-eligible families. All children enrolled in Head Start are automatically eligible for WIC.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our community partners to deliver these essential services and benefits through a convenient, one-stop offering for our local families,” said County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez. “Having these all available in one place for busy families was an easy decision. Anytime we can eliminate obstacles for families seeking assistance, it’s a win for public health.”

The Health Department’s Lead Poisoning Prevention program staff will be there to offer attendees free lead tests, along with information on how to reduce lead hazards in the home.

As the Vice President of Children’s Services at Arc GLOW, Stephanie Metz directs KidStart, which operates the Livingston County Head Start program. It provides comprehensive early childhood education and school readiness services for eligible three- and four-year old children from low-income families in Livingston County. She said connecting them with the resources and support they need to thrive is central to their mission.

“Head Start requires specific health screenings within the first 45 days of enrollment, and many of those same screenings are also required for WIC,” said Metz. “By partnering with WIC, we created a convenient ‘one-stop’ enrollment experience where families can complete Head Start enrollment paperwork, have required health measurements taken—including hemoglobin, height, and weight—and enroll in WIC if they are not already participating. This reduces barriers, saves families time, and helps ensure children receive the services they need as early as possible.”

Families will need to bring a form of identification to sign up for services at the event. They should be able to complete their full enrollment with all agencies present in an hour or less, according to event officials.

For more information about WIC and lead services in Livingston County, call 585-243-7270 or visit the Department of Health website.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.