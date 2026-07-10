TROOP D NEWS RELEASE

July 10, 2026

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Sulphur Man

Calcasieu Parish – July 6, 2026, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lake Charles Field Office (CID–LCFO) and the Criminal Intelligence Unit concluded an investigation that led to the arrest of 36-year-old Ron Dunn Jr. of Sulphur.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2024 Volkswagen Taos in Calcasieu Parish for traffic violations. During the stop, Troopers located approximately 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

As the investigation continued, Detectives searched residences associated with Dunn after obtaining search warrants. During the searches, Detectives located additional evidence and narcotics. In total, the investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 34 grams of synthetic marijuana, 15 grams of marijuana, 11.19 grams of fentanyl powder, 5.84 grams of powder cocaine, 2.54 grams of crack cocaine, and two firearms.

Dunn was arrested for the following charges:

· Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

· Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

· Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

· Manufacturing Crack Cocaine

· Operating a Clandestine Lab

· Possession with the Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana

· Possession with the Intent to Distribute Suboxone

· Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the presence of Drugs

· Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Possession of Drugs in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dunn was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and processed. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Louisiana State Police remains committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local partners to combat narcotics trafficking and protect communities across the state. To report suspicious or criminal activity in your community, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate Investigators. The form can be accessed by visiting lsp.org and clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity.

Contact Information :

Trooper Roy Jones

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop D

Office: (337) 491-2511

[email protected]