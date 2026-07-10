TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

July 10, 2026



Livingston Couple Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 42

Livingston – Shortly after 7:20 a.m. on July 10, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 42, west of Oliver Wheat Road in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 64-year-old Linda Watts and 62-year-old Joseph Watts, both of Livingston.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2026 Freightliner box truck, driven by 30-year-old Brandon Koehnke of Denham Springs, was traveling west on LA 42. At the same time, a 2023 Toyota Highlander, driven by Linda Watts, was traveling east on LA 42. For reasons still under investigation, the Freightliner crossed the centerline in a right-hand curve and struck the Toyota head-on. After initial impact, both vehicles exited the roadway, and the Freightliner overturned.

Both Linda Watts and Joseph Watts, the front seat passenger, were properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Brandon Koehnke, the driver of the Freightliner, was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, routine toxicology samples will be obtained and submitted for analysis.

Brandon Koehnke was subsequently released from the hospital and was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on two (2) counts of Negligent Homicide and one (1) count of Improper Lane Usage. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Avoid distractions, obey traffic laws, and remain attentive to roadway conditions. A momentary lapse in attention can have devastating consequences. While not all crashes are preventable, safe and attentive driving can help save lives.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]