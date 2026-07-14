Guinness World Records Puzzle Master Opens ParkerSyndication: 18 Free Daily Games for Publishers

The Guinness World Records certificate naming Timothy E. Parker the most syndicated puzzle compiler in the world.

Publishers can embed 18 daily games, including World Crossword Tournament and SumCruncher, free, with a 50 percent ad revenue share from day one.

Publishers paid license fees to run my puzzles for thirty years. ParkerSyndication flips that model: the games are free and the publisher gets paid from day one.” — Timothy E. Parker, Founder, ParkerSyndication

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ParkerSyndication , the games syndication platform founded by Timothy E. Parker, the Guinness World Records most syndicated puzzle compiler, today opened its full catalog of 18 daily games to publishers at no cost. Newspapers, magazines, and websites can embed professionally built daily puzzles and receive a 50 percent share of advertising revenue from day one, with no licensing fee and no per-play cost on the ad-supported tier.The catalog spans crosswords including the World Crossword Tournament , Family Time Crosswords, and Fast 'N Easy; word games including Classic Word Search, 5 Words, and Make Sense; logic and number games including Sudoku Grand Master, 4 Connections, and Sum Code; and Parker originals including SumCruncher and Think Outside the Box. Every game refreshes daily, plays on phones, tablets, and desktops, and installs with a single embed line, so no engineering team is required.The model reverses traditional syndication economics. For decades publishers paid licensing fees for puzzle content; ParkerSyndication pays publishers instead. Partners keep 50 percent of advertising revenue generated on their game pages and earn 50 percent commission on product sales, with an optional one-time white-label setup for publishers who want the games under their own brand.The platform is already running in production, including the game room at 50PlusHub and the daily championship site of the World Crossword Tournament, with live partner installations publishers can inspect before joining.Parker has spent 30 years in syndication building puzzles for more than 1,400 companies, including Disney, Microsoft, and Warner Bros. His puzzles have reached 180 million total solvers across 30 years and more than 80 countries.Publishers can review the catalog, see live demonstrations, and request an installation at https://parkersyndication.com . Partnership inquiries: partners@parkersyndication.com.About ParkerSyndicationParkerSyndication distributes daily games built by Timothy E. Parker, the Guinness World Records most syndicated puzzle compiler, to publishers worldwide on a revenue-share basis. The catalog includes 18 titles across crosswords, word games, logic, and original formats, with new games added regularly. ParkerSyndication is an Advanced Learning Academy LLC property based in Carmel, Indiana.

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