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Notice of Public Hearing- Capener Agricultural Protection Area (Riverside)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING


 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing has been scheduled on July 22, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as possible thereafter, to receive public input regarding a proposal to create an Agricultural Protection Area in the Riverside area of unincorporated Box Elder County. The public hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Box Elder County Courthouse 1 S Main Street, Brigham City, Utah 84302. All interested parties are invited to attend.

 

*Please see attached map showing the location of the proposed Agricultural Protection Area.

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Notice of Public Hearing- Capener Agricultural Protection Area (Riverside)

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