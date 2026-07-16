ANTHONY MACHINE CELEBRATES 80 YEARS OF PRECISION MANUFACTURING AND HONORS LONG-TENURED EMPLOYEES

San Antonio manufacturer celebrates eight decades of innovation, skilled craftsmanship, and employee dedication

When employees stay with a company for decades, they don't just build parts—they build knowledge, mentor future craftsmen, and preserve the expertise that keeps American manufacturing strong.” — Eugene Ponomarev

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Machine, one of San Antonio's longest-standing precision machining companies, is celebrating 80 years of manufacturing excellence by honoring the employees whose dedication has helped shape the company's legacy.As Anthony Machine celebrates 80 years in San Antonio, nearly 27% of its employees have achieved more than 10 years of service, including six employees with more than 20 years of tenure and three who have dedicated over 35 years to the company. Their commitment has been instrumental in the company's success across eight decades of serving the aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial sectors."Reaching 80 years is a tremendous milestone, but our greatest accomplishment is the people who have built this company every day," said Eugene Ponomarev, General Manager of Anthony Machine. "The loyalty, knowledge, and dedication of our employees are the foundation of everything we've achieved. We are proud to recognize those whose careers have helped shape our success and the future of manufacturing in San Antonio."Founded in 1946, Anthony Machine has evolved alongside the manufacturing industry while remaining committed to the principles that have defined the company for eight decades: precision, quality, integrity, and customer service. From its early beginnings serving regional industry to becoming a trusted supplier for customers in aerospace, defense, energy, petrochemical, aggregate, and other critical infrastructure sectors, Anthony Machine has continually invested in advanced machining technologies, manufacturing expertise, and workforce development.As manufacturing technologies have changed dramatically over the past 80 years, Anthony Machine has successfully adapted by combining state-of-the-art CNC machining with the craftsmanship and experience that can only be developed through decades in the industry.The company's workforce reflects another important milestone: manufacturing careers that span generations. Long-tenured employees have mentored younger machinists, sharing valuable knowledge of precision machining, specialty materials, and quality processes while helping prepare the next generation of skilled manufacturing professionals."Skilled manufacturing is built on experience," said Ponomarev. "When employees stay with a company for decades, they don't just build parts—they build knowledge, mentor future craftsmen, and preserve the expertise that keeps American manufacturing strong."Today, Anthony Machine specializes in precision machining of complex components, serving customers whose equipment and products support some of the nation's most demanding industries. The company's capabilities include machining of complex, tight-tolerance components, specialty alloys, large-diameter parts, and precision refurbishment services that help customers maximize equipment performance and reliability.The anniversary celebration not only recognizes the company's history but also reinforces its commitment to investing in the future of manufacturing through technology, workforce development, and continued support of industries critical to the nation's infrastructure and security.As Anthony Machine looks toward its next chapter, the company remains committed to delivering the same precision, reliability, and customer focus that have defined its first 80 years.About Anthony MachineFounded in 1946 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Anthony Machine is a locally owned precision machining company specializing in complex CNC and manual machining, large-diameter components, specialty alloys, and equipment repair and refurbishment services. The company serves customers across the aerospace, defense, energy, aggregate, petrochemical, and industrial sectors with a commitment to quality, precision, and customer satisfaction that has spanned eight decades.

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