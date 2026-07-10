Governor Abbott Announces $148.8 Billion Economic Impact of Military Installations in Texas

July 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the results of a study analyzing the economic impact of United States military installations in Texas. Military installations contribute an estimated $148.8 billion to the Texas economy and support 628,884 direct and indirect jobs across the state.

“The tradition of military service is long in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is proud to be home to 15 major U.S. military installations and the Army Transformation and Training Command headquarters. Essential to the defense of our nation, each installation also serves as a major local employer and provides tremendous value to communities across Texas. Texas is proud to partner with our military communities to ensure our state remains the best home for the men and women of the greatest military in the world.”

Estimated Contribution of U.S. Military Installations to the Texas Economy, 2025-2026

Total direct jobs: 212,524

Total employment (direct and indirect jobs): 628,884

Economic output: $148.8 billion

The study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with military installations in Texas. This includes active-duty military personnel, civilian employees, contractors, dependents, and other personnel directly affiliated with each installation.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission within the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Texas Legislature on defense and military issues and on ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The Commission works with military communities across the state to support infrastructure, resiliency, and mission readiness while helping ensure Texas remains the best place in the nation for military missions, service members, and their families.