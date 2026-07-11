Tera Carissa Hodges Empowers Mothers and Children Through Faith, Affirmations, and Purpose

Tera Carissa Hodges Brings Faith-Based Empowerment to Mothers and Women Worldwide Through Coaching, Affirmations, and Purpose-Driven Impact

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tera Carissa Hodges is expanding her global impact through faith, entrepreneurship, motherhood advocacy, and a growing commitment to empowering women and children with practical tools for confidence and purpose. The seven-figure entrepreneur, certified women’s life coach, faith-based empowerment speaker, and best-selling author reaches more than 10,000 people across 30+ countries through her weekly teleconferences.

Known for helping women live boldly and authentically, Hodges has become a sought-after voice on motherhood, affirmations for children, women’s empowerment, and faith-centered personal growth. Her conversations equip mothers and women with tools to strengthen self-talk, build resilience, and turn inspiration into meaningful action.

Hodges has delivered more than 100 keynote appearances around the world, including engagements sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Johannesburg and JPMorgan. Her work and message have also been featured by Essence, Yahoo Finance, Hype Magazine, and other media outlets.

Her latest work extends that message to the next generation. As a mother, author, and certified clinical hypnotherapist, Hodges understands the lasting impact of language and affirmation. Her children’s book, I AM: A Little One’s Guide to Affirmations, helps young readers develop positive self-talk and is distributed through donations to increase access for children and families.

Outside of speaking and coaching, Hodges invests in minority-owned businesses, supporting economic empowerment as a pathway toward greater opportunity and generational change in underserved communities.

Her advocacy also reaches beyond business and personal development. Hodges serves as an ambassador for the Institute for Economics and Peace, the organization behind the Global Peace Index; was selected as one of 100 Voices for Our Planet through the United Nations Partnerships Progress initiative; and was recently named an ambassador for Global Christian Relief.

With a platform that bridges faith, family, confidence, and community impact, Tera Carissa Hodges continues to build a global movement centered on helping women and children recognize their value, use their voices, and live with purpose.

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