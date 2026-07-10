Fort McCoy Garrison commander health organization in Sparta for community partnership

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez visited the Mayo Clinic Health System medical facility in Sparta, Wis., on June 24, 2026, to present clinic staff and leadership with a Fort McCoy Garrison Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of their continued support to the Fort McCoy community.

According to Fort McCoy Garrison officials, the recognition highlights the important role Mayo Clinic Health System plays in providing medical care and support to Fort McCoy service members, military families, civilian employees, retirees, and other members of the installation community.

Because Fort McCoy does not maintain a large medical treatment facility on the installation, partnerships with regional health care providers are essential to ensuring members of the Fort McCoy community have access to quality medical services. Garrison officials said these relationships help strengthen the installation's ability to support its people while reinforcing strong ties between the military and surrounding communities.

The presentation also underscored the Army’s continued emphasis on community relations and strategic engagement. Building and maintaining partnerships with local organizations enhances mutual understanding, fosters trust, and supports shared goals that benefit both the installation and neighboring communities. These collaborative relationships help ensure Fort McCoy remains closely connected with the region while supporting readiness and quality of life for those who live, work, and train at the installation.

Officials also said the certificate presentation reflects Fort McCoy's ongoing commitment to recognizing community partners whose support contributes to the success of the installation's mission and the well-being of the Total Force.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”