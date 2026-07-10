PRFTA Welcomes Lt. Col. Ibrahim and CSM Obduro-Boafo in Dual Ceremonies

DUBLIN, Calif. – Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) conducted a morning of leadership transitions on July 8, 2026, hosting a Change of Responsibility ceremony followed by a Change of Command. Members of the PRFTA community gathered at the installation, with many more tuning in via Facebook Live, to witness the transition of both the senior enlisted and commanding officer roles. The guest speaker and officiating officer for the morning's events was U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett’s Garrison Commander, Col. Jason McKenzie. PRFTA is a subinstallation of Fort Hunter Liggett. McKenzie applauded the outgoing leaders' dedication, professionalism, and commitment during their respective two-year tours, pointing to the lasting material improvements made on the installation. “Over the past two years, Lt. Col. King has driven meaningful, lasting improvements across PRFTA," said McKenzie. "Under his leadership, he's secured over one and a quarter million dollars in upgrades to our Department of Public Works equipment, improving efficiency and dramatically enhancing grounds and facilities support across the installation." McKenzie also welcomed the incoming leadership, reminding them of the vital role they now play. “I want to thank Lt. Col. King and Command Sgt. Maj. Lorey and remind them to always be proud of the positive impact they have made on the military, civilians, and families that work, live, or just pass through this garrison,” said McKenzie. Change of Responsibility The day’s ceremonies commenced with the Change of Responsibility, featuring the traditional passing of the colors to mark the official transfer of responsibility for the accomplishments of the unit and the welfare of its personnel from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Lorey to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. David Obduro-Boafo. Reflecting on his tenure and his transition to retirement, Lorey expressed deep appreciation for his time at the installation. "I've been standing in front of formations for a long time, but today feels very, very different," said Lorey. "My time as the Command Sergeant Major here at Camp Parks has come to a close, and I don't take a single moment of this for granted... Retirement isn't the end of the mission. It's the moment you hand off the ball to the next player and then go cheer louder than everyone else in the stands. I'm cheering for all of you." Lorey’s successor, Command Sgt. Maj. Obduro-Boafo, articulated his leadership philosophy and direct commitment to the people of the installation. “I am here to work for you. My door is open, my boots are on the ground, and I am ready to get to work,” said Obduro-Boafo. Change of Command Shortly thereafter, the installation transitioned to the Change of Command ceremony, where Lt. Col. Tony S. Ibrahim officially assumed command of PRFTA from Lt. Col. Richard B. King. Following the transfer of the colors, Lt. Col. King addressed those in attendance and watching online, expressing his immense gratitude for the local area.

"The local community and the Tri-Valley area is truly a unicorn," said King. "The support we receive here is something I've never seen anywhere else, and truly second to none. From our hometown hero events to the Purple Star schools... it's just amazing." In closing, King congratulated Lt. Col. Ibrahim on his assignment to PRFTA and wished him success in guiding the installation forward. “I know PRFTA is in exceptional hands,” said King. “The Army got it right assigning you here; you are the right choice to take this team forward and onward.” Lt. Col. Ibrahim, stepping into the role as PRFTA’s 40th garrison commander, then addressed the audience for the first time, thanking the attendees and outlining his commitment to the installation's enduring readiness mission alongside his new senior enlisted advisor. “I am looking forward to having an incredible partner, long hours, and serving the PRFTA community together,” said Ibrahim.