Rear Adm. Todd Figanbaum Relieves Rear Adm. Chris Nash as COMSUBGRU 9 Commander

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Rear Adm. Todd Figanbaum relieved Rear Adm. Chris Nash as the commander of Submarine Group (COMSUBGRU) 9 during a ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, in Silverdale, Washington, July 10, 2026.

Adm. Richard Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), served as the ceremony’s guest speaker with Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, as the presiding officer.

“Providing persistent at-sea deterrence is a no-fail mission that doesn’t happen without the dedication and hard work of this extraordinary team. Much of what you do happens quietly—behind the scenes or hundreds of feet beneath the surface—but it does not go unnoticed,” said Cavanaugh, at the commencement of the ceremony. “I see your quiet professionalism, your commitment to excellence, and your uncompromising focus on safety, security, and mission accomplishment.”

Following Cavanaugh’s introduction, Correll emphasized the critical importance of the Pacific Northwest Submarine Force to the nation’s strategic deterrence mission.

“This command was commissioned July 1, 1981, and for four and a half decades submarines homeported in the Pacific Northwest have stood the watch 24/7/365,” said Correll. “You tend a flame our nation cannot allow to be extinguished. Day after day, patrol after patrol, decade after decade, unheralded, you have kept the watch.”

While in command, Nash’s leadership was pivotal in developing and executing several novel operational events, including the first-ever air-dropped replenishment demonstration in an austere environment, which expanded resupply capabilities for ballistic missile submarines.

Nash’s focus on generating warfighting readiness led to a reduction in submarine certification timelines by months, returning USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) to operations and providing an additional strategic asset to operational commanders.

“Readiness is never the product of a single command. It is the culmination of an entire team committed to developing warfighters who are confident, disciplined, and ready for whatever our nation asks of them,” said Nash, speaking directly to the crowd filled with family, friends, staff, community partners, and military leaders who were integral to the COMSUBGRU 9 mission. “That preparation exists for one purpose: to ensure this force is ready when the nation calls.”

Figanbaum brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience to the role. At sea, he served as executive officer of USS Providence (SSN 719), commanding officer of USS Alaska (SSBN 738) Gold Crew, and commodore of Submarine Squadron 17. He was recognized by the United States Naval Submarine League with the Jack Darby Award for Inspirational Leadership and Excellence in Command in 2015, and most recently served as the deputy director of strategic targeting and nuclear mission planning at USSTRATCOM.

“The forces generated by all that comprise Team Kitsap are the bedrock of peace through strength and the deterrence those forces provide underwrite the security of our nation,” said Figanbaum, addressing the audience as the new commander of COMSUBGRU 9. “I am fully committed to support you in achieving this mission in any way I can.”

COMSUBGRU 9 exercises administrative and tactical control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. COMSUBGRU 9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.