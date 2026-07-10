RABIES ADVISORY: RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO BE AWARE AND USE CAUTION FOLLOWING INCREASE IN RABIES CASES

Our Washington County Public Health team is advising residents following three new cases of rabies confirmed in local wildlife over the past several days. The confirmed cases involve two raccoons and one bat, all of which were investigated and tested positive for rabies.

Recent cases originated in the Towns of Hebron, Salem and Putnam – all known exposed humans / domestic animals were identified following the Public Health investigations and are currently being treated and monitored in accordance with standard practice and medical / veterinary guidelines.

While rabies is always present in wildlife throughout New York State, the recent increase in confirmed cases serves as an important reminder for the members of our communities to remain vigilant and avoid contact with wild animals or any animal exhibiting unusual behavior.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Animals infected with rabies may:

Appear unusually aggressive or unusually tame.

Stagger, appear disoriented, or have difficulty walking.

Drool excessively or have difficulty swallowing.

Be active during unusual hours (such as a nocturnal animal seen during the daytime).

Approach people, homes, or pets without fear.

Animals appearing / acting strange (matching the above described) should be reported immediately to local law enforcement.

RABIES SAFETY TIPS

Never touch or handle wild animals, even if they appear friendly, sick, or injured.

Keep children away from unfamiliar animals and teach them never to approach wildlife.

Ensure your dogs, cats, and livestock are current on their rabies vaccinations.

Supervise pets when outdoors and avoid allowing them to roam freely.

Secure garbage, pet food, and other attractants that may draw wildlife to your property.

If you find a bat inside your home, do not release it until speaking with our Public Health team, especially if anyone may have been sleeping, a child was present, or there was potential contact with the bat.

IF YOU ARE BITTEN OR SCRATCHED

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal or an unfamiliar domestic animal:

Immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Report the incident to our Public Health team for guidance regarding rabies exposure and possible post-exposure treatment.

If your pet has been exposed to wildlife or bitten by a potentially rabid animal, contact your veterinarian immediately and report the incident to the Washington County Public Health Department.

Our Public Health team continues to monitor rabies activity throughout the county. Community members are encouraged to remain alert, report suspicious wildlife, and take simple precautions to help protect themselves, their families, and their pets.

IMPORTANT CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information regarding rabies and keeping yourself, your family and pets safe from rabies, visit our Washington County Public Health Rabies website here: washingtoncountyny.gov/305/Rabies





Be Aware. Stay Safe. Protect Your Family and Your Pets.