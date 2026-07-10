Application by NASA to refurbish the Bascule Bridge on the East Pearl River in Stennis Space Center, Hancock County, MS

The scope of work includes replacing the existing roadway grating, performing surface blasting and recoating of the bridge structure—which will involve lead abatement—and conducting repairs to various structural members. Additionally, the project will involve the replacement of several mechanical components, repairs to electrical systems, improvements to the bridge approaches, and modifications to the bridge limit control mechanisms. This project will be located within the East Pearl River along Trent Lott Blvd/Hwy 607 in Stennis Space Center, Hancock County, MS. View the full application at the link(s) below.

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