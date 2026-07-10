NHS urges people in their 50s to return bowel screening kits as 100 cancers found a week

The NHS is urging millions of people in their 50s to complete lifesaving bowel cancer screening tests, as new figures show this age group is less likely to take part.

The latest annual bowel screening figures show that just over half (56.2%) of 54-year-olds took part in screening in the year April 2024 to March 2025, compared with more than 7 in 10 (73.5%) 70 to 74-year-olds.

Around 100 cancers a week on average were diagnosed through the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme during the year, with almost 5.2 million people taking part in screening – nearly half a million more than the year before as the programme expanded.

The NHS sends a free home test kit, known as a faecal immunochemical test (FIT), to everyone aged 50 to 74 every 2 years.

Completing the test involves collecting a tiny poo sample using the plastic stick and sample bottle provided and sending it back to the NHS to check for blood in the stool, which can be a sign of bowel cancer.

Joanne was 54 when her kit arrived after the NHS lowered the screening age. She had no symptoms and left her kit sitting in the bathroom for a couple of weeks before finally doing it.

When she returned the kit, it showed she needed further tests, which then found she had bowel cancer.

Joanne’s cancer was found early and she had surgery in July 2024 but did not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy. She is now urging others – including family and friends who have still not done their kits – not to put it off.

Joanne said: “I had no symptoms when I received my test. Not one. So I was really shocked when the results came back.

“I’m just glad I did the kit. I don’t know what would have happened if I hadn’t. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I want to make sure everyone else my age is completing theirs when they get one – it’s so easy to do and for me it was life-changing.”

England’s top cancer doctor is also urging those in their 50s to return their kits when the NHS invites them.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “People have extremely busy lives but we are concerned about the low numbers of people in their 50s returning their bowel screening kits.

“So if you remember Scott and Charlene’s iconic Neighbours wedding, it’s probably your time to do a test.

“Bowel cancer can develop without any symptoms, but catching it early saves lives.

“So when your kit from the NHS lands on the doormat, don’t put it on a shelf and forget about it. Do the test and send it back – it could save your life.”

It has never been easier to get screened, with the NHS sending around 8.7 million home-testing kits a year to people.

Almost 1 million more people were invited for bowel screening in 2024-25 compared to the previous year as the NHS expansion to younger age groups was completed.

Overall uptake was 65.2%, down slightly from 67.6% the previous year, with the report showing younger age groups were less likely to take up the offer.

Among 60 to 74-year-olds, 72.9% were up to date with screening, up from 71.8% and the highest level since the measure began in 2014.

This year marks 20 years since the NHS Bowel Cancer Screening Programme began in 2006.

Screening is for people without symptoms. Anyone worried about possible symptoms of bowel cancer should speak to their GP and should not wait for their next screening test.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “If you’re in your 50s, you may now receive a screening kit through the post for the first time. Every completed kit is an opportunity to detect bowel cancer early or even prevent it altogether.

“It only takes a few minutes to do at home, but those few minutes could make a life-changing difference. Don’t put it off, complete your kit and return it as soon as you can.”

The National Cancer Plan for England, published at the start of the year, committed to delivering 17,000 earlier diagnoses by 2035 and saving almost 6,000 lives thanks to the home-testing kits.