The Growing Opportunities for Generation X in the User-Generated Content Marketplace

Genx UGC Creator Vest Lady Genx UGC Creator

As brands continue investing in User-Generated Content (UGC), GenX creators are entering the expanding UGC marketplace.

One of the biggest misconceptions about User-Generated Content is that people think they need thousands of followers before brands will pay them.” — Jennifer Henczel

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies continue investing in creator-led marketing, more Generation X creators are entering the User-Generated Content (UGC) marketplace.Unlike influencer marketing, where brands often pay for access to an audience, UGC doesn't require creators to build large followings or publish content on their own social media accounts. Instead, brands pay creators to produce authentic content that brands publish across their own marketing channels.The opportunity comes as the creator economy continues to expand. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's *2025 Creator Economy Ad Spend & Strategy Report*, U.S. creator ad spend is projected to reach **$37 billion in 2025**, up **26% year over year** and growing nearly four times faster than the overall media industry. The report also found that **48% of creator ad buyers consider creators a "must buy,"** underscoring the growing role of creators in modern marketing. As brands invest more in creator-led marketing, many are also expanding their use of UGC as a scalable way to develop authentic content for their own marketing channels.The model is attracting more creators because it offers flexible, paid content creation gigs that can often be completed remotely and scheduled around careers, businesses, caregiving responsibilities or retirement. For some, UGC provides a part-time source of income, while others have built it into a full-time business."One of the biggest misconceptions about User-Generated Content is that people think they need thousands of followers before brands will pay them," said Jennifer Henczel "In reality, many brands are looking for authentic creators, not large audiences. They pay creators to produce content that appears on the brands' own marketing channels, creating opportunities for people who may never have considered themselves content creators."Some UGC creators establish their own brands as a way to showcase their work, develop their portfolios and demonstrate their content style to prospective clients.The Vest Lady is one example of this emerging GenX UGC trend. Created by Jennifer Henczel, the brand combines an Amazon Shop with User-Generated Content focused on functional fashion and lifestyle products. Henczel also works with other brands as a UGC creator.For brands, Generation X creators bring decades of real-world experience, strong communication skills and purchasing insight across categories such as home improvement, travel, health and wellness, technology, fashion, financial services and family life. Those qualities can translate into content that feels credible, relatable and authentic.

Example of a Genx UGC Creator

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