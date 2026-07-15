Over 100 Awards and 15 Years Later, Jsquared Is Having Its Best Year Yet

Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu Luxury vacant home staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, whose Ready-Set-Sold® process has guided thousands of Richmond-area homes to market over 15 years. Layered textures and curated detail define Jsquared's staging work, recognized by IAHSP® for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence. Kitchen staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, part of the firm's full vacant home staging process serving Central Virginia for 15 years. Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Fifteen years in, Jsquared's strongest stretch yet: 30 staged projects, $21.8M in H1 2026 sales, averaging 5% over list with offers in 12 days.

Fifteen years ago, this company was an idea about what design could do, and every year since has been about proving that idea in the only market that matters, real sales,” — Johnathan H. Miller | Jsquared Interior Staging and Design

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jsquared Interior Staging and Design Marks 15 Years of Transforming How Richmond Homes SellFounded in 2011, the Richmond firm behind the Ready-Set-Sold process celebrates fifteen years, thousands of staged homes, more than 100 industry awards, and a first half of 2026 in which its 30 completed staging projects sold for a combined $21.8 million, averaging 25 percent above list price with offers in an average of 12 days.Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, the Richmond-based home staging and interior design firm, is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year, marking a decade and a half since its founding in 2011 and a run of results that has made it one of the most recognized staging companies in Virginia.The company began as Jsquared Interior Design, a small firm dedicated to thoughtfully curated interiors, and evolved into Jsquared Interior Staging and Design as founder Johnathan H. Miller recognized that the same design thinking that shaped how people lived in their homes could transform how those homes sold. Over fifteen years, the firm has staged thousands of homes across Virginia, built its trademarked Ready-Set-Soldprocess around design strategy and buyer psychology, and grown from a two-person operation into a firm whose work has been featured on NBC, HGTV, FOX, CBS and recognized with more than 100 awards for excellence in staging, design, and visual marketing.That recognition has accelerated in recent years. In 2024, Miller received the Trailblazer Award from the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) and was named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). In 2025, the firm won four IAHSPawards, including honors for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and earned RESAMost Influential recognition for a second consecutive year.The anniversary year has also produced some of the strongest results in the company's history. Through the first half of 2026, Jsquared completed 30 staging projects with a combined sold price of $21.8 million, with staged listings selling an average of 5 percent above list price and drawing offers in an average of just 12 days. Individual results have ranged across nearly every segment of the Central Virginia market: a Henrico home that sold roughly $460,000 over its list price, a Near West End brick Cape that drew $100,500 over asking, a Museum District Craftsman that sold $67,050 over list in 11 days, a converted Fan District duplex that set the highest price per square foot recorded in the Central Virginia Regional MLS in 2026, a rural King William County estate on five acres, and a Lakeside-area starter home that closed nearly 11 percent above asking."Fifteen years ago, this company was an idea about what design could do, and every year since has been about proving that idea in the only market that matters, real sales," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "The homes have ranged from starter Capes to landmark Tudors, but the belief has never changed: when you prepare a home with genuine intention, buyers feel it, and the results follow. Fifteen years in, the results keep making the argument for us."Jon Miller, President and Chief Financial Officer of Jsquared, who joined the firm after more than a decade in public-sector finance, said the anniversary reflects discipline as much as design. "Great staging gets the photographs, but longevity in this business comes from running it well, honoring every commitment, and treating each home as if the company's reputation depends on it, because it does," he said. "Fifteen years of that discipline is why agents keep calling, and it's the foundation for the next fifteen."The company enters its fifteenth year with an expanded service line, including renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design alongside its core vacant home staging and luxury staging work, serving Richmond, Henrico, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Midlothian, Chesterfield, and the greater Central Virginia region.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia.The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com.

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