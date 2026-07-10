Division of Water Infrastructure announces Fall 2026 funding application training at four locations statewide (Hickory, Asheville, Research Triangle Park/Durham, Kinston)

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Water Infrastructure will conduct its Fall 2026 Funding Application Training Aug. 4 - Aug. 12 at four locations statewide (Hickory, Asheville, Research Triangle Park/Durham and Kinston), including an Aug. 10 virtual option that will be recorded and posted on the Division’s website. Fall 2026 funding applications must be received by the Division no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2026. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend training. There is no cost to register. For this funding round, low-interest loans and grant funding for drinking water and wastewater projects are available. Training will cover information on funding programs, application package completion, Priority Rating Systems, and funding timelines. Training will include instructions on how to apply for multiple existing funding programs, including funding to evaluate options to address PFAS contamination and funding to identify and replace lead service lines. Additional information related to the various funding programs will also be provided. Schedule and Locations for Fall 2026 Application Training Sessions RSVP by registering online prior to the desired session. All training sessions contain the same content. Application materials will be available on the Division's website before training begins. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Hickory, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Western Piedmont Council of Governments 1880 2nd Avenue, NW, Hickory, NC 28601 Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Asheville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Land of Sky Regional Council 339 New Leicester Hwy., Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806 Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at Research Triangle Park/Durham, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Pines Regional Council (Longleaf Room) 4307 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 110, Durham, NC 27703 A virtual option is also available on this day only. Webex link for online participation: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me005b33a7408241d9c51227b6b18cf85 (Password: NCDWI, Call-In #: 415.655.0003, Access Code: 2426 093 0718). A recording of the training will be available on the Division’s website. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Kinston, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (40 seats available) City of Kinston Public Services 207 East King Street, Kinston, NC 28501 Funding Availability for Fall 2026 Applications Applications will be considered for the following programs and will be covered during the training sessions: Applications for drinking water and wastewater construction projects will be considered for funding from the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, the State Revolving Funds, including Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, and State Reserve Program construction projects. Local government units (LGUs) and non-profit water/wastewater corporations may apply for funding. Investor-owned drinking water utilities may apply for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure (CDBG-I) program will provide grants to fund projects in areas that meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development low-to-moderate income threshold. CDBG-I is available to non-entitlement municipalities and counties and offers grants up to $3 million per applicant every three years. The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) will provide low-interest loans (including loans that may be partially forgiven) for drinking water and wastewater projects. In addition to the SRF funds typically available, this round will include the use of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds, IIJA Emerging Contaminants (PFAS) funds and IIJA Lead Service Line Replacement funds. Eligible utilities may apply for up to $25 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and up to $35 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans. Limits vary for Emerging Contaminants and for Lead Service Line Replacement funding. Applications for drinking water and wastewater planning projects will be considered for grant funding from the SRP for the following purposes: Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grants : to inventory the existing water and/or wastewater systems and document the condition of the inventoried infrastructure. SRP grant limits are $225,000 per system type every three years.

: to inventory the existing water and/or wastewater systems and document the condition of the inventoried infrastructure. SRP grant limits are $225,000 per system type every three years. Merger/Regionalization Feasibility (MRF) grants: to determine the feasibility of consolidating the management of multiple utilities into a single utility operation or to provide regional water/wastewater treatment, and the best way of carrying out the project. SRP grant limits are $75,000 per system type every three years.

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