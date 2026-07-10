New scrap metal facility bill is signed into law by Governor Mikie Sherrill

On Wednesday, Governor Mikie Sherrill signed bill A2401 into law improving and enhancing safety measures at scrap metal facilities throughout the state of New Jersey. Assemblyman Bill Moen crafted this bill in response to a four-alarm fire that upended the Camden community and the region at an EMR facility in the fifth legislative district. This facility has been the home of more than 12 fires in the last five years and has created chaos in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The new law requires certain scrap metal businesses to install heat detection equipment capable of identifying potential hot spots before fires ignite, develop fire safety plans in coordination with local fire officials, maintain public access to those plans, and demonstrate compliance with enhanced fire prevention standards.

Commissioner Jeffrey Nash applauded Moen’s work on the bill and the Governor for signing it into law.

“We’ve all seen what can happen in facilities that don’t have these kind safety measures in place and how the community can suffer from it,” Nash said. “Bill did great work with this legislation and was responsive to an ongoing need here in Camden and throughout the state. I also want to thank Governor Sherrill for signing this bill into law and making it a statewide safety measure.”



Scrap metal businesses with an unprepared metal stockpile exceeding 200 tons will be required to install an on-site fire suppression system within 48 months; a scrap metal business with a stockpile exceeding 500 tons will be required to install an on-site fire suppression system within 24 months. The bill also limits material pile heights to 20 feet.

“This bill is for the residents of Waterfront South, who have feared for their health and safety for far too long,” said Assemblyman Moen (D-Camden, Gloucester). “It’s for communities up and down the state where facilities have normalized toxic smoke and air quality alerts. I thank Governor Sherrill for recognizing the critical significance of this legislation. With the stroke of a pen, we are protecting our neighborhoods and advancing public health.”