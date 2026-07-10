FAA Proposes $72,000 Fine Against Bewired USA for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violations 

Friday, July 10, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $72,000 civil penalty against Bewired USA of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for allegedly violating FAA drug and alcohol regulations.

The FAA alleges Bewired, a commercial air tour operator, hired a pilot and a mechanic without receiving a verified negative pre-employment drug test and failed to include them in random drug and alcohol testing pools. The FAA further alleges the employees were allowed to perform safety-sensitive duties on various dates between June 2024 and June 2025.

Bewired has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.