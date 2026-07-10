FAA Proposes $72,000 Fine Against Bewired USA for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violations
Friday, July 10, 2026
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $72,000 civil penalty against Bewired USA of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for allegedly violating FAA drug and alcohol regulations.
The FAA alleges Bewired, a commercial air tour operator, hired a pilot and a mechanic without receiving a verified negative pre-employment drug test and failed to include them in random drug and alcohol testing pools. The FAA further alleges the employees were allowed to perform safety-sensitive duties on various dates between June 2024 and June 2025.
Bewired has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.