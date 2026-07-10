Workers vs. Billionaires: A Rigged Economy is Destroying the Middle-Class

This week, the IAM Union hosted the ‘Workers vs. Billionaires’ rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to call attention the growing economic gap between billion-dollar corporations and struggling, working-class Americans. In addition to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and IAM International President Brian Bryant, members of the media and the public heard painful stories from hard-working former employees who’ve been laid off by wealthy, prosperous corporations with rich CEOs, a tragic trend that’s devastating lives and communities across the country.

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