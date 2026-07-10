Governor Morrisey Announces $637,000 in Infrastructure Grants for Beckley and Surrounding Region ...

BECKLEY, W.Va. - Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey joined local leaders and community representatives in Uptown Beckley to announce $637,000 in federal and state grant funding for five key infrastructure and community development projects across the region.

"Not all infrastructure is highways,” said Governor Morrisey. "Sometimes it's a sidewalk that helps a child get to school safely. Sometimes it's a revitalized Main Street that brings people back downtown. Those investments improve quality of life, strengthen local economies, and build the kind of communities where families want to live, work, and raise the next generation."

The funding, provided through a partnership between local municipal leaders, the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program, will target critical pedestrian safety, active transportation, and outdoor accessibility improvements.

The $637,000 regional investment spans five distinct projects aimed at improving community connectivity and quality of life:

City of Beckley ($125,000) : State and federal funds will launch the essential design and engineering phase for new downtown sidewalks along Main Street, accelerating efforts to make Uptown Beckley safer and more accessible for shoppers, visitors, and local small businesses.

: State and federal funds will launch the essential design and engineering phase for new downtown sidewalks along Main Street, accelerating efforts to make Uptown Beckley safer and more accessible for shoppers, visitors, and local small businesses. Town of Fayetteville ($387,500 total) : A $325,000 investment will fund the construction of the Second Avenue Pedestrian Bridge to physically reconnect historically separated neighborhoods. An additional $62,500 will fund vital sidewalk improvements through the town.

: A $325,000 investment will fund the construction of the Second Avenue Pedestrian Bridge to physically reconnect historically separated neighborhoods. An additional $62,500 will fund vital sidewalk improvements through the town. City of Hinton ($75,000) : Funding will support the design phase of a major sidewalk project, modernizing and fixing walkways from the intersection of Pleasant Street and Second Avenue all the way west to Main and Washington streets.

: Funding will support the design phase of a major sidewalk project, modernizing and fixing walkways from the intersection of Pleasant Street and Second Avenue all the way west to Main and Washington streets. Twin Falls Resort State Park ($50,000): Funds will go toward designing a brand-new, paved, quarter-mile nature trail located right by the park lodge, ensuring that elderly visitors, families with strollers, and individuals with mobility challenges can fully access and enjoy the state park.

The infrastructure improvements are designed to support economic growth occurring across the state. Since October alone, the Morrisey Administration has secured $12.8 billion in private-sector investments, which are projected to bring more than 13,600 jobs directly to local communities.