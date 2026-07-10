Route 360 at Mill Road project in King William County complete ahead of schedule

FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor have completed the safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 360 and Route 647 (Mill Road) in King William County ahead of schedule.

The project extended the existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide greater refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will now keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound.

A concrete island added at the intersection crossover will now prohibit Route 360 eastbound left turns into Sleepy Hollow Drive, and left turns out of Sleepy Hollow Drive onto Route 360 eastbound. Drivers on Sleepy Hollow Drive seeking eastbound Route 360 will first turn right and then U-turn at the Kennington Parkway intersection.

The project contractor is J.R. Caskey. The team finished the $1.9 million project ahead of its contract completion date.

The project was funded through Virginia's SMART SCALE program.