Paragon Interiors Acquired All Makes Office Equipment Co., Expanding Its Reach

Owners of Paragon Interiors, Mary Abel and Linda Fickbohm

The strategic union brings together more than a century of combined expertise, expanded geographic reach and a shared focus on serving clients with excellence.

BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Interiors, an Iowa-based, women-owned commercial interior design firm dedicated to changing the way the world designs human spaces, today announced the acquisition of All Makes Office Equipment Co. The acquisition expands Paragon Interior’s geographic footprint, deepens its capabilities across key markets and strengthens its exclusive partnership with Allsteel, which is backed by HNI, one of the furniture industry's most financially strong and innovative manufacturers.All Makes traces its roots to 1918, when the fourth-generation, family-owned business was founded in Omaha, Nebraska. Over more than a century, it built its reputation on integrity, trusted client relationships and a deep commitment to doing business the right way — values that mirror Paragon Interiors’ own culture and character. With this acquisition, the combined organization now serves clients across seven markets: five new markets in Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and North Platte, Nebraska, alongside two existing Iowa markets, Cedar Rapids and Bettendorf — effectively doubling Paragon Interiors’ size."All Makes has earned an exceptional reputation through generations of hard work, trusted relationships and dedication to their clients," said Linda Fickbohm , principal/owner, Paragon Interiors. "We have tremendous respect for what they have created and are proud to invest in our future together, carrying forward the legacy and relationships that have defined All Makes for the last 108 years."Added Mary Abel , principal/owner, Paragon Interiors: "This isn't about changing who we are — it's about two organizations coming together to create something even stronger for the future. We've always led with a people-first mindset, and that same desire to help people thrive guided this decision. It starts with us — with our own people and what we have already built together."Rooted in Midwest Values. Ready for What's Next.Both organizations have long shared the belief that the best work happens when people feel respected, valued and inspired — whether they are clients, partners or team members. Paragon Interiors’ people-first approach found a natural counterpart in the generations-long tradition within All Makes of treating customers and employees like family."These two organizations were built for each other," said Jeff Kavich, president/CEO, All Makes, in Omaha. "We share the same Midwestern values — a commitment to excellence, hard work and integrity. Both teams have built our businesses on trusted client relationships and deep loyalty to our people."Added Amee Zetzman, executive vice president/CFO, All Makes, in Omaha: "What Paragon Interiors has created — a culture anchored in human-centered design and forward-thinking strategy — aligns with what we have built and is exactly the kind of organization that will elevate an entire industry while preserving our legacy."That alignment of culture and values was central to the decision to move forward. As a combined entity, the organization is positioned to serve a broad spectrum of clients — from corporate, education, government and health care — with deeper expertise, expanded resources and an even greater commitment to designing for the people who use the space.Expanded Capabilities. Enhanced Client Experience.The acquisition brings immediate and long-term benefits to clients of both organizations. By integrating All Makes’ established market presence, deep client relationships and regional expertise with Paragon Interiors’ forward-thinking design strategies and operational systems, the combined company is better equipped than ever to deliver thoughtful, innovative solutions at every stage of a project.Through Paragon Interiors’ partnership with Allsteel, clients also gain access to a curated portfolio of industry-leading brands — including Gunlocke, HON and Kimball International. This partnership ensures long-term stability, continuous product investment, responsible manufacturing at scale and exceptional responsiveness across every engagement.A Legacy Honored. A Future Built Together.All Makes’ journey — from typewriter retailer to one of the Midwest's largest independent commercial office furniture dealers — represents more than a hundred years of persistence, adaptability and community stewardship. Paragon Interiors is committed to honoring that legacy while investing in continued growth, ensuring the relationships, reputation and trust that clients and people have come to rely on remain at the heart of the organization going forward.The acquisition opens expanded career paths, more professional development resources and the opportunity to work within a larger, organization — without losing the close-knit culture that has defined both companies."This acquisition is a signal of what's possible when you invest in the right people and the right markets. Paragon Interiors has always led with a client-first mindset, and adding All Makes' century-long legacy to that foundation makes them an even stronger force across the region. We couldn't be more energized about what's ahead," said Lauren Hession, vice president and general manager of contract business, Allsteel.About All Makes Office Equipment Co.Founded in 1918 in Omaha, Nebraska, we are a fourth-generation, family-owned business with a more than 100-year legacy in commercial office furniture. We serve more than 6,000 clients across Nebraska and Iowa, making us one of the Midwest's largest independent commercial office furniture dealers, and we've been recognized as Omaha's Best B2B Office Furniture provider for 18 years.About Paragon InteriorsParagon Interiors is leading a design evolution. Dispensing with austere, inefficient, often uninspiring environments, we use our keen eye for human-centric design and considerable skill set to transform ordinary spaces into empowering places where people want to work, learn, heal and connect. To learn more, visit paragoninteriors.com

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