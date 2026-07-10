Multi-Agency Operation Shuts Down Illicit Massage Businesses in Washington County

The Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ), working alongside Sherwood Police, the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team, Tigard Police, and the Washington County DA partnered today to conduct search warrants at multiple illicit massage businesses. This comes after several months of investigation and surveillance into two illicit massage businesses in Sherwood.

These warrants are part of ODOJ’s partnership with Washington County law enforcement agencies through SPIRE (Special Projects: Investigate, Respond, Enforce), which embeds ODOJ investigators directly with local agencies to take on multi-jurisdictional criminal activity. Investigators say illicit massage businesses are often a front for human trafficking, where people are controlled and exploited.

“Today’s action shows exactly why we launched SPIRE,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “By combining our office’s investigative resources with Washington County’s, we were able to go after the network, not just the locations, and get victims connected to the support they need. Partnerships like these are making our neighborhoods safer and delivering real accountability to those who are harming our communities.”

“Investigating and prosecuting human trafficking and related organized crime are priorities,” said Washington County DA Kevin Barton. “Our partnership with Washington County police agencies and the Oregon Department of Justice help ensure we can keep our community safe.”

On July 9, 2026, investigators conducted search warrants at four locations: a residential home in Southwest Portland, two illicit massage businesses in Sherwood – Goji Foot Spa and Aroma Spa on SW Pacific Highway – and Sunny Massage in Tigard. The searches resulted in the seizure of more than $45,000 in cash along with evidence of prostitution. Three people were arrested on prostitution-related charges, and two were cited for operating a massage business without a license.

The property owners of all three businesses have been notified and plan to serve evictions. Today’s warrants are the latest in a series served to illicit massage businesses in Washington County as part of the SPIRE partnership.