Delkin Holds the Line on 512GB POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Pricing Despite Industry-Wide Cost Increases

Power 512GB

Promotion helps photographers save as memory card prices continue to rise

We've definitely seen customers spending more time comparing memory card prices, and in some cases delaying their purchase because of the added cost” — Scott Farber, Owner at Hunt’s Photo and Video

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices today announced that it will maintain the retail price of its 512GB POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Memory Card at $279.99 through July 31, 2026, or while supplies last, despite rising NAND flash and component costs that have led to memory card price increases across the industry.As NAND flash and component costs continue to rise across the industry, many memory card manufacturers have announced or implemented price increases. By maintaining pricing on its 512GB POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B card through July 31, Delkin aims to help photographers and videographers continue investing in their gear without sacrificing storage performance."We've heard from camera retailers that rising memory card prices are making it more difficult for customers, especially photographers who are just getting started—to purchase the storage they need," said Scott Clark, Senior Consumer Sales Manager. "Professional-grade memory shouldn't become a barrier to creating great work. By holding the price on our 512GB POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B card, we're helping make high-performance storage more accessible during this challenging market.""We've definitely seen customers spending more time comparing memory card prices, and in some cases delaying their purchase because of the added cost," said Scott Farber, Owner at Hunt’s Photo and Video. "Having a high-performance CFexpress card available at this price point makes it easier for photographers to get the storage they need without compromising on performance or stretching their budget."The 512GB POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B delivers read speeds of up to 3650 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3240 MB/s, providing the performance and reliability professionals need for RAW photography, continuous burst shooting, and high-bitrate video recording.Promotion Details• Product: Delkin POWER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Memory Card (DCFX4P512)• Capacity: 512GB• Maximum Read Speed: Up to 3650 MB/s• Maximum Write Speed: Up to 3240 MB/s• MSRP: $279.99• Promotion Period: Through July 31, 2026, or while supplies lastThe promotion is available through B&H Photo and participating camera dealers while supplies last.About Delkin DevicesDelkin Devices has been designing and manufacturing premium flash storage solutions for professional photographers, videographers, and industrial applications for more than 35 years. Known for exceptional performance, reliability, and customer support, Delkin's product lineup includes memory cards, card readers, and storage devices built to meet the demands of today's content creators.

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