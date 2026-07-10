WVDEP Conducting Dye Testing to Assess Drainage at Peoples Cartage Fire Site

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of its ongoing oversight of cleanup activities, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is conducting dye testing at the Peoples Cartage fire site on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg.





The testing will help WVDEP determine current drains and water flow pathways at the fire damaged site. This information will help ensure appropriate controls are in place at all potential discharge points to prevent impacts to nearby waterways.





The testing uses a green, non-toxic tracer dye that may be highly visible in streams or drainage areas near the site. The visible green color is expected as part of the testing and does not indicate a spill or contamination.​



​