Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Union Parish Man for Child Sexual Abuse Crimes

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested 34-year-old Justin Craig Bolin, of Flanagan Road in West Monroe, on multiple charges following an investigation into child sexual abuse.

This investigation was initiated by a complaint received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). During the investigation, agents identified at least one juvenile victim of the crimes listed below, which occurred in Union Parish.

On July 9, 2026, Bolin was located in Ouachita Parish, where he was booked as a fugitive. Bolin was later transported to the Union Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on the following charges:

Sexual Battery (La. R.S. 14:43.1) - 2 counts

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (La. R.S. 14:81) - 1 count

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (La. R.S. 14:81.3) - 1 count

Bolin's bond was set at $600,000.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, and the West Monroe Police Department.

If anyone has more information or believes they were a victim of Bolin, please contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at (225) 326-6100, as we believe there are additional victims of Bolin.

The investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.