State budget sets aside $24.5 million for Clearlake Courthouse renovation project

The budget request summary contained in the July 2025 report said the Clearlake Courthouse project will renovate approximately 8,500 square feet of the existing building, constructed in 1974, and will include secure parking for judicial officers.

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