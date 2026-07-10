Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,810 in the last 365 days.

State budget sets aside $24.5 million for Clearlake Courthouse renovation project

The budget request summary contained in the July 2025 report said the Clearlake Courthouse project will renovate approximately 8,500 square feet of the existing building, constructed in 1974, and will include secure parking for judicial officers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State budget sets aside $24.5 million for Clearlake Courthouse renovation project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.