Paws on patrol: Governor Newsom announces six newly graduated K-9 teams to join CHP

Lincoln, CHP’s first-ever Springer Spaniel

Ready to answer the call

The graduating class includes two Belgian Malinois (Lucy and Vader), two Dutch Shepherds (Joker and Trooper), one German Shepherd (Rex), and, for the first time in CHP history, one Springer Spaniel (Lincoln).

The class consists of:

Three Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine (PNDC) teams

One Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine (PEDC) team

One Explosives Detection Canine (EDC) team

One Narcotics Detection Canine (NDC) team

Each handler is an experienced CHP officer with three to 20 years of service. Depending on their assignment, the teams completed between 240 and 600 hours of specialized training together to build the skills and trust needed for their mission.

Sniffing out crime

CHP canine teams play a critical role in combating drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and explosives across California.

In 2025, CHP narcotics-detection canine teams conducted nearly 1,700 enforcement searches, resulting in the seizure of more than 21,170 pounds of illegal narcotics — including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin — and more than $12.2 million in illicit currency.

During the same period, CHP patrol explosives-detection canine teams conducted more than 7,000 explosives-detection searches, resulting in the seizure of ammunition, rifles, shotguns, handguns, and improvised explosive devices.

“The results speak for themselves,” Commissioner Duryee added. “Our canine teams help remove dangerous drugs, illegal weapons and explosives from California’s communities every day. Their specialized capabilities enhance officer safety and provide an invaluable tool for protecting the public.”