Grammy-Nominated Producer & Artist Mali Wilson Brings Retro In Real Time to Vinyl Through Partnership with Crosley Radio

Grammy-nominated producer and artist Mali Wilson celebrates a career milestone as she holds the first vinyl pressing of her debut album, Retro In Real Time, at StoneWood Studios in metro Atlanta. The vinyl edition of Retro In Real Time is showcased alongside a Crosley record player, highlighting Grammy-nominated producer and artist Mali Wilson's partnership with Crosley Radio and their shared commitment to celebrating the timeless experience of vinyl listening.

New collaboration celebrates the resurgence of vinyl with an exclusive Crosley offer and a shared commitment to preserving the art of intentional listening

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some albums are made for playlists. Others are made to be lived with.From the earliest writing sessions for Retro In Real Time, Grammy-nominated producer, artist and songwriter Mali Wilson envisioned an album that invited listeners to slow down, sit with the music and experience it from beginning to end. Built on live musicianship, timeless songwriting and contemporary production, the project pays tribute to the records that shaped generations while remaining firmly rooted in the present.Today, Wilson announced a partnership with Crosley Radio to coincide with the vinyl release of her debut album, Retro In Real Time. The collaboration brings together two brands connected by a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, authentic musical experiences and the enduring appeal of vinyl.For more than a century, Crosley has introduced listeners to the ritual of vinyl through thoughtfully designed turntables that blend classic styling with modern technology. Wilson's album embraces that same philosophy musically by honoring the traditions of soul, jazz, blues and classic R&B while presenting them through a contemporary lens."From the beginning, we weren't chasing nostalgia," said Wilson. "We wanted to make a record that people would want to come back to years from now. When the conversation turned to vinyl, partnering with Crosley felt completely natural because they understand that listening to music is still an experience."Fans who purchase the vinyl edition of Retro In Real Time through MaliWilson.com will receive an exclusive promotional code toward the purchase of a Crosley record player."The best partnerships aren't manufactured," said Eric D. Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of The Retnuh Agency, the firm representing Mali Wilson. "They're discovered. When we looked at what Retro In Real Time represents and what Crosley has meant to generations of music lovers, the connection was obvious. This isn't simply about releasing a vinyl record. It's about reminding people that some experiences are still worth slowing down for."The Retro In Real Time vinyl is available now at MaliWilson.com.Every vinyl purchase also supports musicians in need while helping sustain the mission of award-winning StoneWood Studios, where artists continue to find a creative environment to write, record, collaborate and grow.About Mali WilsonMali Wilson is a Grammy-nominated producer, artist, songwriter, executive and entrepreneur whose career spans recording, production, artist development, television and brand collaborations. Retro In Real Time is her debut full-length album.About Crosley RadioWith over 100 years of rich history, Crosley Radio is a leading name in the electronics industry, renowned for blending vintage aesthetics with modern audio technology. Recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of record players—most notably the iconic suitcase-style Cruiser Record Player—Crosley prides itself in trendsetting the physical music resurgence. Crosley products are driven by design and a commitment to creating cost-conscious electronics, so everyone can enjoy a deeper connection to the music they love.

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