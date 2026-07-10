CPW enacts voluntary fishing closures on three Gunnison-area streams

The Lake Fork of the Gunnison is pictured in current low-flow conditions. CPW photo

GUNNISON, Colo. – Effective Friday, July 10, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will implement a voluntary fishing closure on the Lake Fork of the Gunnison River as well as Cochetopa and Tomichi creeks.

The half-day voluntary closures will be in effect from noon to midnight until further notice. Signage has been posted at all three water bodies.

During the warm summer months, rivers with unusually low flows can experience wide daily water temperature fluctuations, reaching their maximum temperatures in the late afternoon. By implementing a voluntary half-day closure rather than a full day, anglers can still enjoy time on the water in the morning when water temperatures are suitable without stressing fish in the afternoon.

“Cochetopa and Tomichi have been incredibly impacted by the historic drought this year,” said CPW aquatic biologist Giulio Del Piccolo. “The Lake Fork also sees a lot of fishing pressure from anglers. Between high temperatures and low-flow conditions, it is important to protect these fish populations.”

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing closures in place in Colorado

The Lake Fork of the Gunnison River has run as low as 68 cubic feet per second this year, a historic low for the first week of July and a figure that is 20% of the median. Water temperatures have reached 69 degrees. This popular fishery provides anglers quality trout fishing opportunities for brown and rainbow trout.

The Lake Fork voluntary closure is in place for the river as it flows below Lake San Cristobal.

“The Lake Fork is an excellent trout fishery, and we have seen strong cohorts of wild rainbow trout in the past few years,” Del Piccolo said. “CPW is implementing this voluntary closure to reduce trout mortality as much as possible to maintain this delicate resource in the face of an unprecedented drought."

Temperatures have reached as high as 75 degrees in both Cochetopa and Tomichi creeks. Flows have also been historically low at 10% of the median or less.

Tomichi Creek’s closure is below Sargents, and the Cochetopa Creek closure is in place downstream of the LaGarita Wilderness boundary.

"Tomichi and Cochetopa Creeks both support robust wild brown trout fisheries,” Del Piccolo said. “Flows in these streams are exceptionally low this year and trout in both waters appear visibly stressed in the afternoons. It's best to fish these waters in the morning.”

LISTEN: Colorado Outdoors Podcast Episode 3.4 - Fishing Colorado in the 2026 Drought

CPW asks anglers to be part of the solution by adhering to voluntary fishing closures in the hopes of avoiding mandatory closures on desired fisheries throughout the summer. CPW aquatic biologists will regularly monitor temperatures in the coming weeks to let anglers know when conditions have improved.

CPW may enact mandatory fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher, or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends that anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.