New Mexico Senate Democrats Demand Accountability After Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston



(Santa Fe, NM) — New Mexico Senate Democrats today expressed deep concern over the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national killed by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation in Houston on July 7, and joined calls from civil rights organizations and the Salgado family for a full, independent, and transparent investigation.

Statement from the caucus:

As New Mexicans, the loss of Lorenzo Salgado is deeply personal.

Our state is home to generations of immigrant families whose contributions have helped build our communities, strengthen our economy, and shape the rich cultural fabric of New Mexico. We know Lorenzo’s story because it is the story of countless fathers across our state—men who rise before dawn, work with dignity, sacrifice for their families, and pursue the promise of a better future. It is a story that reflects the lives of many New Mexican families, including some of the fathers of members of our own caucus, who came to this country with little more than hope, determination, and a commitment to creating greater opportunities for their children.

The New Mexico Senate Democratic Caucus joins in mourning with the Salgado family and calls for a full, transparent, and independent review of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Salgado’s death.

The rule of law demands accountability. Constitutional principles demand due process. And public trust requires transparency whenever a life is lost during an encounter with law enforcement. These principles are not partisan values, they are fundamental American values.

Every person, regardless of immigration status, deserves to be treated with dignity and humanity. Every family deserves answers. And every loss of life deserves a thorough and impartial examination of the facts.

At a time when immigrant families across the nation are living with fear and uncertainty, we must reaffirm our commitment to both justice and human dignity. We can uphold the law while also recognizing the humanity of those who come to this country seeking opportunity, safety, and a better future for their children. We must also continue working toward humane and lawful immigration solutions that provide families who have spent years contributing to our communities a meaningful opportunity to pursue legal status and fully participate in the American dream.

We honor Lorenzo Salgado by demanding truth, accountability, and justice. New Mexico stands with his family, and we remain committed to a nation where the rule of law is strengthened—not weakened—by transparency, fairness, and respect for every human life.

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