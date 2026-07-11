CXO Inc. and ISACA Partner to Advance Technology, Cybersecurity & Risk Leadership

ISACA aligned training programs will be now available at CIOMeet, CISOMeet, CTOMeet, and GRCMeet events

Collaboration brings ISACA Certifications to CXO Inc.'s CIOMeet, CISOMeet, CTOMeet, & GRCMeet communities across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, & Australia

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CXO Inc., the Chicago-based company behind the CIOMeet CISOMeet , CTOMeet & GRCMeet executive community brands, today announced a strategic partnership with ISACA, the global professional association for IT governance, risk, cybersecurity, and audit. Under the partnership, CXO Inc. has achieved ISACA Accredited Training Organisation (ATO) status, enabling the company to deliver ISACA-aligned training and co-branded programming to its network of C-suite leaders worldwide.The partnership will bring accredited learning content and co-branded event programming to CXO Inc.'s invitation-only events, giving CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and GRC leaders across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, and Australia access to ISACA's globally recognized CISA, CISM, CRISC, CDPSE certifications alongside CXO Inc.'s established peer to peer collaborative format."Our mission at CXO Inc. has always been to provide executives with an unvarnished environment to solve their toughest challenges and thrive in their business decisions. " said Harshil Shah, CEO & Founder of CXO Inc. "Pairing that with ISACA's credibility in governance and cybersecurity training means we are not just giving CXOs a space to network; we are giving them the validated tools and credits to propel their organizations forward.""True digital trust requires collaboration at the highest levels of enterprise leadership," said an ISACA spokesperson. "By partnering with CXO Inc., we are bringing ISACA's robust frameworks directly to the decision-makers who need them most. We look forward to engaging with the elite CIOs and CISOs within the CXO Inc. ecosystem to champion stronger governance and resilience worldwide."The partnership will be reflected across upcoming CIOMeet, CISOMeet, CTOMeet, & GRCMeet events, where executives with diverse views and organizations will engage in discussions on AI, cybersecurity, digital trust, enterprise architecture, governance, operational resilience, and technology strategy.About CXO Inc.CXO Inc. is a Chicago-based company that operates CIOMeet, CISOMeet, CTOMeet, GRCMeet, CFOMeet , & ProcurMeet executive community brands serving C-suite leaders through thought leading Meets, exclusive Socials, & engaging Dinners across the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, and Australia.About ISACAFor more than 50 years, ISACA www.isaca.org ) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its members in info and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy.

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