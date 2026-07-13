San Diego Non Profit Is Giving Away a One-of-a-Kind Batman-Themed Corvette and $10,000 While Helping Children in Need

BatMentor standing in front of Batmobiles

Free nationwide car giveaway supports SuperHeroes For Hope through proceeds donated by Impossible Rentals.

This giveaway is about hope. Every purchase helps us bring joy to sick children during one of the most difficult times in their lives. We believe every child deserves moments of happiness.” — "The BatMentor" - CEO, Impossible Rentals

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A one-of-a-kind Batman-themed Corvette and $10,000 in cash are up for grabs in a nationwide giveaway ending July 27, 2026, giving participants the opportunity to win while supporting a meaningful cause.The giveaway is completely free to enter. Participants can also earn additional entries by purchasing merchandise through Impossible Rentals. One hundred percent of the proceeds from merchandise sales will be donated to SuperHeroes For Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing hope, encouragement, and unforgettable experiences to children battling serious illnesses.The giveaway is being organized by Impossible Rentals, a company whose President is publicly known only as "The Batmentor." Through this initiative, the organization aims to raise awareness and funding while giving one lucky winner the chance to take home a custom Batman-themed Corvette and $10,000 in cash.SuperHeroes For Hope has become known for creating memorable experiences for children through superhero-themed community outreach and charitable programs. The organization hopes the giveaway will unite car enthusiasts, comic book fans, and generous supporters from across the country around a shared mission of making a positive impact.Members of the public are encouraged to enter the giveaway for free, share it with friends and family, and consider purchasing merchandise to increase their chances of winning while supporting children in need.Media outlets interested in interviewing "The Batmentor," learning more about SuperHeroes For Hope, or covering the giveaway are encouraged to contact:Media Contact:Dr. Rob GarciaGarcia Global Media619-316-1856Garciaglobalmedia.comEnter the Batman Corvette & $10,000 Sweepstakes here:Impossible Rentals2840 Clubhouse LaneSan Diego, California, 92108

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