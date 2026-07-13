San Diego Non Profit Is Giving Away a One-of-a-Kind Batman-Themed Corvette and $10,000 While Helping Children in Need
Free nationwide car giveaway supports SuperHeroes For Hope through proceeds donated by Impossible Rentals.
The giveaway is completely free to enter. Participants can also earn additional entries by purchasing merchandise through Impossible Rentals. One hundred percent of the proceeds from merchandise sales will be donated to SuperHeroes For Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing hope, encouragement, and unforgettable experiences to children battling serious illnesses.
The giveaway is being organized by Impossible Rentals, a company whose President is publicly known only as "The Batmentor." Through this initiative, the organization aims to raise awareness and funding while giving one lucky winner the chance to take home a custom Batman-themed Corvette and $10,000 in cash.
SuperHeroes For Hope has become known for creating memorable experiences for children through superhero-themed community outreach and charitable programs. The organization hopes the giveaway will unite car enthusiasts, comic book fans, and generous supporters from across the country around a shared mission of making a positive impact.
Members of the public are encouraged to enter the giveaway for free, share it with friends and family, and consider purchasing merchandise to increase their chances of winning while supporting children in need.
Media outlets interested in interviewing "The Batmentor," learning more about SuperHeroes For Hope, or covering the giveaway are encouraged to contact:
Media Contact:
Dr. Rob Garcia
Garcia Global Media
619-316-1856
Garciaglobalmedia.com
Enter the Batman Corvette & $10,000 Sweepstakes here:
https://impossiblerentals.com/pages/sweepstakes?njref=T33V9A
Impossible Rentals
2840 Clubhouse Lane
San Diego, California, 92108
Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com
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