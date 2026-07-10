Tolokun Omokunde Receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine





During the July 6, 2026, meeting, the Granville County Board of Commissioners recognized Dr. Tolokun Omokunde who was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Commissioner Tony Cozart. Dr. Omokunde has spent many years serving the citizens of North Carolina including the Stovall Volunteer Fire Department, Chaplain with the Granville County Sheriff's Office, Chair of the Granville County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and Pastor of Timothy Darling Presbyterian Church in Oxford.

Commissioner Cozart, who also received this honor in 2024, noted that in his may years of knowing Dr. Omokunde, his sole focus has been caring for and serving others.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was created in 1963 and is the highest civilian honor that can be awarded in North Carolina and is only given by the Governor to the select few who have shown "exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina."

Congratulations to Dr. Omokunde on this recognition for his service to our community and the State of North Carolina.