Minister Gwede Mantashe officially hands over two Social and Labour Plan projects to the Bapo Ba Mogale Community, 10 Jul

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will officially hand over two Social and Labour Plan (SLP) projects to the Bapo Ba Mogale Community on Friday, 10 July 2026. The Minister will be joined by Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Madoda Sambatha.

The two Sibanye-Stillwater initiatives, comprising a Livestock Improvement Programme and a Bee Farming Project, represent an investment of more than R8 million and form part of the company’s Social and Labour Plan (SLP) commitments under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which requires mining companies to contribute to the socio-economic development of mining communities and labour-sending areas.

The handover of these projects demonstrate the department’s commitment to ensuring that mining delivers lasting benefits to the communities that host mineral resources. Through Social and Labour Plans, the department is giving practical effect to the principle that mining must have a human face by creating sustainable livelihoods, supporting local economic development and leaving a positive legacy for future generations.

The Livestock Improvement Programme focuses on strengthening local livestock farming through improved genetic stock, upgraded infrastructure and enhanced farming support. The Bee Farming Project has established commercial honey production and equipped local beneficiaries from Bapong with professional beekeeping skills to support sustainable livelihoods and enterprise development.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s Social and Labour Plans ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026

Time: 09:00 – 14h00

Venue: Segwaelane Village (Bapong) in Madibeng Local Municipality

To RSVP, please contact:

Johannes Mokobane

Cell:082 766 3674