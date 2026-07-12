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Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Gaoage Molapisi hand over houses and title deeds in North West, 9 to 10 Jul

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, accompanied by the North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will lead a ministerial visit to North West on Thursday and Friday, 9 to 10 July 2026.

The visit forms part of government’s ongoing commitment to accelerating housing delivery, strengthening oversight, and engaging directly with communities on human settlements programmes.

The Minister of Human Settlements has been undertaking ministerial visits to provinces to engage provincial spheres on housing delivery and the title deeds restoration programme.

The two-day visit to the province will see Minister Simelane, MEC Molapisi, and Executive Mayors from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality hand over houses at a project expected to yield 2 500 units by October 2026, as well as title deeds to deserving beneficiaries.

Day one: Handover of houses

Date: Thursday, 9 July 2026
Time: 10:00
Venue: Tshing Location, Ventersdorp, JB Marks Local Municipality

Day two: Handover of title deeds

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026
Time: 10:00
Venue: Lebaleng Community Hall, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality

Before proceeding to the community hall, the Minister and MEC will visit elderly beneficiaries to deliver title deeds at their doorstep.

Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Gaoage Molapisi hand over houses and title deeds in North West, 9 to 10 Jul

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