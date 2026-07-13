International Relations and Cooperation hosts media workshop on the upcoming 46th Ordinary SADC Summit, 13 Jul

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will host a media workshop focusing on preparations for the upcoming 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The workshop will be held on Monday, 13 July 2026.

The purpose of the media workshop is to provide an in-depth briefing to members of the media on the following:

The history and importance of South Africa's involvement in SADC.

South Africa's role as Interim Chair and incoming Chair of SADC.

An outline of the preparations for the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

A presentation on media logistics for the Summit.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 13 July 2026

Time: 09:30

Venue: Virtual, link to be provided on Sunday, 12 July 2026

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