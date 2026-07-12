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Minister Enoch Godongwana briefs media on decision to withhold equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities, 10 Jul

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will brief media on the decision to withhold the July 2026 equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities.

The Minister will outline the basis for the intervention and the process going forward.

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026

Time: 11:00 – 12:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre; Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria

Media are requested to RSVP to

Email: media@treasury.gov.za by 18:00 on 09 July 2026.

#GovZAUpdates 

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Minister Enoch Godongwana briefs media on decision to withhold equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities, 10 Jul

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