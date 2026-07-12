Minister Enoch Godongwana briefs media on decision to withhold equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities, 10 Jul
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will brief media on the decision to withhold the July 2026 equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities.
The Minister will outline the basis for the intervention and the process going forward.
Date: Friday, 10 July 2026
Time: 11:00 – 12:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre; Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria
Media are requested to RSVP to
Email: media@treasury.gov.za by 18:00 on 09 July 2026.
#GovZAUpdates
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