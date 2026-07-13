Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Brings Service and Leadership to Tampa for 61st International Biennial Boule

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc will welcome thousands for its 61st Biennial Boule from July 22–26, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc will welcome thousands of members, partners, and guests to Tampa, Florida, for its 61st Biennial Boule from July 22–26, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center. This marks the organization's first international convention in Tampa since 1976.As we gather in Tampa, Florida, more than 5,000 members, affiliates, partners, and guests from across the United States and around the world will celebrate our enduring legacy of sisterhood while conducting the business of one of the nation's leading international service organizations. During our time in Tampa, delegates will elect leadership, strengthen governance, develop future leaders, and chart the course for the next chapter of our organization, all while remaining committed to serving the local community.One of the week's highlights is Caravans of Hope Community Impact Day on Wednesday, July 22 from 1-4 p.m. where Sigma Gamma Rho members and affiliates will serve throughout the Tampa Bay area in partnership with local organizations. These volunteer projects focus on maternal health, youth development, education, food security, and water safety, continuing the Sorority's commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves.During the initiative, volunteers will work toward distributing 3,000 backpacks through Operation BigBookBag, providing 300 free swim lessons through Swim 1922, and assembling 300 newborn care packages through Project Cradle Care, demonstrating the sorority's ongoing commitment to education, health, and family well-being.Service projects include:• Women's Wellness Initiative & Project CRADLE Care – Caravans of Hope: Healthy BeginningsTampa Convention Center – Ballroom D• Swim 1922 – Caravans of Hope: Teaching Water SafetyMartin Luther King Jr. Pool2200 N. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33607• Operation Big Book Bag & Youth Symposium – Caravans of Hope: Empowering Young MindsSulphur Springs K-8 School8412 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604• Feeding Tampa Bay – Caravans of Hope: Fighting Food InsecurityFeeding Tampa Bay3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619The Sorority will also unveil its commemorative Riverwalk Paver during a special ceremony on Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m., celebrating Sigma Gamma Rho's enduring legacy of leadership, scholarship, sisterhood, and service. District 3 County Commissioner Gwen Meyers will be in attendance.Our impact extends beyond volunteerism. The Boule represents a significant economic investment in the Tampa Bay region. Thousands of attendees will support local hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, entertainment venues, retailers, and small businesses, generating millions of dollars in direct economic activity while creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs and community partners. We encourage every attendee to experience Tampa's rich culture, support its diverse business community, and embrace the hospitality that makes this city extraordinary.The success of the 61st International Biennial Boule is made possible through the generous support of our valued sponsors and community partners. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. proudly recognizes the organizations that have partnered with us to advance leadership, education, health initiatives, entrepreneurship, and community service, including Amazon, Hillsborough County, Macy's, Google, Goldman Sachs, Visit Tampa Bay, Chase, Kasper, AARP, Aimly, NMPD, L'Oréal, Herff Jones, Awards Concepts, Western Governors University (WGU), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Blood Cancer United. Their commitment helps create meaningful experiences for our members while expanding the impact of our programs in the communities we serve.“At Sigma Gamma Rho, we believe sisterhood is most meaningful when it is lived through service.,” said 26th International Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris. "Our Boule is where we celebrate our legacy, conduct the business that strengthens our future, invest in local communities, and create lasting change through our Five Essential Programs. We are honored to partner with the Tampa Bay community and look forward to leaving an impact that will be remembered long after our final session concludes.”The public is also invited to attend Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Public Meeting on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center West/Central Hall.Media are invited to cover the Riverwalk Paver Reveal Ceremony, Caravans of Hope Community Impact Day, and interview Sigma Gamma Rho leadership throughout the week.Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. believes that true leadership is measured not only by the meetings we hold, but by the lives we improve. Our presence in Tampa represents an investment in people, partnerships, and progress. We are committed to leaving this city GREATER than we found it, through service, philanthropy, economic engagement, and meaningful collaboration with community leaders.As we celebrate Our Legacy of Sisterhood, Anchored in Service, we proudly demonstrate that when women lead with purpose, communities prosper. Tampa will not simply host our Boule—it will become part of our legacy, just as Sigma Gamma Rho will leave an enduring legacy of service and impact throughout Tampa Bay.About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, IncorporatedFounded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. With more than 500 chapters across the U.S., Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Tokyo, Sigma Gamma Rho remains a global force for positive change.Through signature programs, strategic partnerships, and affiliate groups like the Rhoer Club (for teenage girls) and Philo Affiliates (friends of the Sorority), Sigma Gamma Rho continues to fulfill its mission of uplifting communities and promoting education, leadership development, and service excellence.For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org

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