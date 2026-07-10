Carter Applauds Supreme Court Decision on Limbo 9

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2026 — The nine bills withheld by the speaker of the House must now be presented to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following a Michigan Supreme Court decision leaving in place a lower court ruling that the speaker has a constitutional duty to submit the bills. Among those bills is state Rep. Brenda Carter’s (D-Pontiac) legislation, HB 4901 of 2023, to revise the types of properties exempt from bankruptcy.

In response, Carter issued the following statement:

“Families struggling with debt shouldn’t have to wait because Speaker Hall chose to keep critical bills sitting in limbo. The courts made it clear that bills constitutionally can’t simply be withheld indefinitely. My legislation updates our bankruptcy exemption laws to better protect Michiganders who are trying to recover from financial setbacks. At a time when so many people are struggling to afford the cost of housing, they deserve the opportunity to keep more of what they’ve worked so hard to build.”

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