Hope: After Speaker Hall’s Unconstitutional Delay, Governor Vetoes Bill to Protect Families from Debt Collectors

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2026 — The Michigan Supreme Court today upheld a lower court ruling that Speaker of the House Matt Hall had a constitutional duty to present nine withheld bills to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Although the court’s decision ensured the bills moved through the constitutionally required process, the governor has vetoed all nine bills. Among them was state Rep. Kara Hope’s (D-Holt) House Bill 4900 of 2023, which would have modernized Michigan’s garnishment laws to better protect families’ essential property from debt collectors.

In response, Hope issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed that the governor chose to veto House Bill 4900. This legislation would have protected families at their most vulnerable, helping ensure that a temporary financial setback did not mean losing a home, vehicle, work tools, or medical devices they depend on. Years of hard work should not be wiped away because of a moment of financial hardship.

“I remain committed to finding a path forward to better protect Michigan families from losing the property they need to work, care for their loved ones, and rebuild after financial hardship.

“While I am disappointed by the outcome for this legislation, today’s decision by the Michigan Supreme Court was absolutely the right one. The court reaffirmed that no elected official, including Speaker Matt Hall, is above the constitution. Speaker Hall’s wasteful political gamesmanship has no place in our constitutional process, and I am grateful the court reaffirmed that fundamental principle.”