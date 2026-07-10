Wigglesworth inducted into Order of Eagle Rising Society at Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala.—One day after the Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday, the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College recognized the lifetime contributions of a former warrant officer in a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 10.

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Wigglesworth’s induction into the Order of the Eagle Rising Society follows 40 years of active-duty service, with 27 of those years as a warrant officer before retiring in 2011. Wigglesworth served 20 years in leadership roles within the Adjutant General Corps, and seven years training warrant officers for all branches of the U.S. Army.

The Order of the Eagle Rising Society is a partnership between the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College and the Military Officers Association of America to annually recognize an individual who has contributed significantly over their lifetime to promoting the warrant officer community in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipient’s seniors, subordinates, and peers.

During her remarks, retired U.S. Air Force aviator, Maj. Gen. April Vogel, MOAA vice president of Government Relations, said it was an honor to recognize Wigglesworth.

She noted that Wigglesworth served as first sergeant before being appointed a warrant officer. “He’d already earned the type of credibility that most of us search for our entire careers before he pinned on that first bar,” she said.

She noted that his spouse, retired Lt. Col. Claudia T. Wigglesworth, is the former mayor of Daleville, Alabama, and that their son Wayne Wigglesworth (a former Army staff sergeant), is currently a UH-60M mechanic here.

“What we’re honoring today isn’t just a career. It’s a family legacy,” Vogel said. “Charlie, congratulations. Thank you for a lifetime of service to this corps and to the Army.”

“We hope that this award in some small way challenges the entire warrant officer cohort to keep sharpening the expertise and skill that mission accomplishment demands,” Vogel said.

Col. Kevin McHugh, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College commandant, noted the timing of the ceremony.

“On July 9, 1918, the Warrant Officer Corps was born with the establishment of the Army Mine Planter Service,” McHugh said. Warrant officers have evolved into the indispensable technical experts, leaders, and innovators who ensure the continued success of our Army.”

The Army warrant officer is a technical expert, combat leader, trainer and advisor. Warrant officers administer, manage, maintain, operate and integrate Army systems and equipment across unified land operations. They support a wide range of Army missions throughout their careers.

Induction into the Order of the Eagle Rising Society recognizes the continued outstanding dedication and contribution to the warrant officer community that has occurred over the course of an entire career, and well after retiring from the Profession of Arms. Contributions must transcend the component, branch, or MOS and have a significant impact on the entire warrant officer community. A nominee must have been retired from the Army at least five years at the time of nomination, or a posthumous nominee must have been retirement eligible at the time of death.

Wigglesworth said he was taken aback when he received news of the planned induction.

“I was in the middle of handing out Bibles in Romania to high school and college students when Col. McHugh called me,” said Wigglesworth, reflecting his deep involvement with the mission work of Gideons International.

“I really was at a loss for words. I didn’t anticipate ever being in this society. I never looked to ever be honored for anything in my life, only to serve God and take care of Soldiers,” he said, with emotion in his voice.

Soldiers may never know the joy he felt in being able “to touch their lives just a little bit,” he said. “I believe no matter what you do in life you’ve got to give your very best to help (others) meet their goals.”

Wigglesworth enlisted in the Army in 1971 and reached the rank of sergeant first class while serving as the First Sergeant at HHC, 1st Ranger Battalion. He was appointed as a warrant officer (CW2) in1984.

No stranger to Fort Rucker, he served as the Deputy Commandant of the then-Warrant Officer Career Center, 1st Warrant Officer Company commander, and TAC officer for the Warrant Officer Candidate School. He also previously served in several assignments in the Adjutant General Directorate at Fort Rucker, and as administrative assistant to the Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general here.

During his career, Wigglesworth established Warrant Officer Candidate School training at the 25 RTI sites in the National Guard.

His AG assignments included Chief, Records Division, Karlsruhe, Germany; Professional Development Officer, Warrant Officer Division, PERSCOM, Alexandria, VA; Command Personnel Officer, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Washington, DC; Personnel Officer for a Special Operations Unit; Chief, Strength Management Division and Chief, Military Personnel Division, SHAPE, Belgium; Chief, Management Services Branch, Office of the Chief of Staff, Army, Washington, DC; Chief, Officer Management, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT), Fort Campbell, KY; and the Army’s first Chief Warrant Officer of the Adjutant General Corps.

Wigglesworth is a graduate of the Warrant Officer Senior Staff Course and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (9 awards), and Joint Service Achievement Medal.

After his retirement from active duty, he worked as the Human Resource Manager for the military personnel at the Army Combat Readiness Center.

He was inducted into the Adjutant General Hall of Fame, Class of 2014. The Adjutant General Corps named in his honor the CW5(R) Charles Wigglesworth Leadership Award, which is bestowed on leadership graduates of the Warrant Officer Adjutant General Basic Course. He has been awarded the progressive Melvin Jones Fellow Award for his dedication to humanitarian service within Lions International.