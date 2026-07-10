Media leaders experience a day in the life of a Soldier during Fort Buchanan's U.S. Army Media Academy

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — What does it feel like to start the day with a physical fitness session led by Drill Sergeants, learn how the U.S. Army is organized, and tour the facilities that sustain military readiness and humanitarian assistance across the Caribbean?

Representatives from GFR Media, TeleOnce, Noticentro, NotiCel, El Vocero, Telemundo Puerto Rico, and the television program Jugando Pelota Dura answered that question during the second U.S. Army Media Academy, hosted by Fort Buchanan.

The academy reflects Fort Buchanan's proactive approach to strategic communications in one of the Army's most unique information environments. As the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, the installation operates where military readiness, disaster response, homeland defense, regional security, and economic development frequently intersect. The program was developed to provide journalists, editorial leaders, and media executives with firsthand knowledge of Army operations before they report on defense and national security issues affecting Puerto Rico and the region.

"The best way to build trust is through transparency," said Ulises Marrero, acting garrison commander. "Today, more than ever, it is important for the media to understand how the Army operates and why Puerto Rico plays such a vital role in our nation's defense and in operations that contribute to stability throughout the Caribbean. Our goal is to build bridges with the media through direct access to our Soldiers, our leaders, and our capabilities."

The day began with the Army Fitness Test led by Drill Sergeants from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, allowing participants to experience a small portion of the discipline, teamwork, and resilience expected of Soldiers. Following the workout, participants changed into business attire before receiving an Army 101 briefing covering Army ranks, organizational structure, unit composition, operational missions, and the strategic importance of Puerto Rico within the Western Hemisphere.

The academy also highlighted Fort Buchanan's role as an economic engine for Puerto Rico. Participants learned about the installation's annual budget of more than $500 million and ongoing infrastructure investments that strengthen military readiness while generating jobs and economic activity throughout the island.

Participants toured the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO), operated by the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, where more than $3 million in operational rations are stored, inspected, and distributed in support of military operations and humanitarian assistance missions throughout the Caribbean. The visit highlighted one of Fort Buchanan's strategic sustainment capabilities and demonstrated how the installation enables readiness far beyond Puerto Rico.

They also visited the site of the future 1st Mission Support Command Operations Center, currently under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District. The approximately $30 million facility will significantly enhance the command's ability to plan, coordinate, and command Army Reserve operations throughout the Caribbean while representing one of several major infrastructure investments underway at Fort Buchanan.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara said the experience was intentionally designed to move beyond presentations and allow participants to better understand the people behind the Army's mission.

"We wanted them to experience, even if only for a few hours, what it means to serve in uniform," Bergman-Gándara said. "Behind every mission are Soldiers whose success depends on training, discipline, teamwork, and a commitment to serve whenever and wherever the nation calls."

The academy comes as the Army's role in the region continues to draw increased public attention, including support to humanitarian relief efforts following the earthquake in Venezuela and the growing emphasis on the Western Hemisphere in the National Defense Strategy. By providing context before major events occur, Fort Buchanan seeks to help media professionals better understand the Army's structure, capabilities, and mission when covering defense and national security issues affecting Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

At the conclusion of the academy, participants were recognized as Honorary Soldiers, symbolizing the partnership between the Army and the media organizations that help keep the people of Puerto Rico informed.

Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean, supports approximately 15,000 Active Duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, the installation provides the infrastructure, services, and logistics that enable military readiness and power projection anytime, anywhere.