Arkansas Guardsmen Fluent in Spanish Land Unique Mission to Guatemala

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — Three Arkansas Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen have been chosen for a deployment to Guatemala in August because of their Spanish language fluency.

The mission is part of the State Partnership Program (SPP) between Arkansas and Guatemala, which has been active since 2002. The deployment aligns with the vision of Brig. Gen. Olen “Chad” Bridges, the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard.

“One of the unique advantages of serving in the Arkansas National Guard is the opportunity to make a difference from the local level to the global stage,” said Bridges. “Our Soldiers and Airmen protect and serve their communities here in Arkansas while building trusted partnerships that advance our nation’s security abroad. These Airmen aren’t simply deploying because they speak Spanish, they’re strengthening an enduring partnership with Guatemala while developing the skills, experience, and readiness that will serve Arkansas and America for years to come.”

For the three Airmen, the trip is more than routine duty. It is a career-enhancing opportunity that puts their language skills to use in a real-world international setting.

“This is especially meaningful to me because it allows me to serve while connecting with people in their native language,” said Tech. Sgt. Jaime Flores, a 188th Security Forces Defender. “As a Spanish speaker, I can communicate more naturally, build trust more quickly, and help eliminate language barriers.”

In Guatemala, the Airmen will train alongside local forces on crowd management, hazard mitigation, and critical infrastructure protection. Their bilingual abilities are expected to make the training more effective and build stronger personal connections.

“As I share expertise on crowd dynamics, critical infrastructure protection, and base security, my fluency in Spanish will help our Guatemalan partners ask questions without a language barrier,” said Airman 1st Class Arturo Peña, another 188th SFS Defender.

These types of missions highlight one of the unique advantages of serving in the Arkansas National Guard. Airmen and Soldiers with in-demand skills, such as language proficiency, gain access to rewarding international opportunities that are not always available on traditional active-duty paths.

“Being fluent in Spanish is definitely a door opener to opportunities and different activities,” said Airman Basic Giselle Aguilar-Garrido, the third 188th SFS Defender assigned to the mission. “This trip will be enriching for the Guatemalan armed forces, but for me as well.”